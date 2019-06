ATHENS, June 18 (Reuters) - Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades said on Tuesday he expected the European Union would deliver a stronger message to Turkey against endeavours by Ankara to explore for gas in areas surrounding the island.

“I’m optimistic ... that the European Union will deliver stronger messages from what they have until today, and that is our objective,” Anastasiades told reporters in Nicosia. (Reporting By Michele Kambas)