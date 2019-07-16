Turkey says EU decisions will not affect its energy activities off Cyprus

ISTANBUL, July 16 (Reuters) - European Union decisions to curb contacts and funding for Ankara over Turkey’s drilling for gas and oil off Cyprus will not affect its determination to continue its energy activities in the region, the Turkish foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry said in a statement the EU’s failure to mention Turkish Cypriots in its decisions, taken on Monday, “showed how biased and partisan the EU is on the subject of Cyprus”. (Reporting by Daren Butler Editing by Paul Tait)