Turkey to drill near Cyprus' Karpas for three months -minister

DILOVASI, Turkey, June 20 (Reuters) - Turkey’s second drill ship Yavuz will operate in a borehole near Cyprus’ Karpas peninsula, to the northeast of the island, for around three months and reach a depth of 3,300 metres (3,609 yards), Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said on Thursday.

Speaking at a launching ceremony for the vessel, Donmez also warned “external actors” cooperating with the Cypriot government, saying they should not pursue “illusions” that will not yield results.

Ownership rights over resources in the eastern Mediterranean have become a major flashpoint between Turkey and Greece, which has also called on the European Council to condemn Ankara’s actions in the region. (Reporting by Can Sezer and Ezgi Erkoyun Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Daren Butler)