Brazil's Cyrela plans to launch more housing projects this year-CFO

SAO PAULO, May 10 (Reuters) - Cyrela Brazil Realty SA , one of the largest homebuilders in Latin America, plans to launch more housing projects this year, Chief Financial Officer Miguel Maia Mickelberg said, despite a sluggish economy.

“Sales of projects launched in April have been positive and we do not see weakened demand even with an economic recovery slower than expected,” Mickelberg told journalists in a call to discuss quarterly earnings. (Reporting by Gabriela Mello Editing by Susan Thomas)