SAO PAULO, March 22 (Reuters) - Cyrela Brazil Realty SA , Latin America’s largest homebuilder, beat fourth quarter profit estimates on Thursday, as the company began more aggressively liquidating its extensive land bank.

In a securities filing, the company posted a net profit of 48.8 million reais ($14.7 million), up 58 percent from last year and above a Reuters consensus estimate of 16.3 million reais.