FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 11, 2018 / 12:35 AM / Updated 44 minutes ago

Cyrela Brazil Realty posts deeper loss than forecast in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 10 (Reuters) - Cyrela Brazil Realty SA , one of Latin America’s largest homebuilders, on Thursday posted a deeper loss than expected in the first quarter, despite a fall in costs.

In a securities filing, the company said its net loss in the quarter totaled 51 million reais ($14.36 million), below a 4 million real profit reached in the same period last year, and a Reuters consensus estimate of a 20 million real loss.

Revenue for the company totaled 451 million reais in the January to March period, 29.4 percent below the figure a year ago, even as total costs fell 26 percent to 326 million reais. ($1 = 3.5506 reais) (Reporting by Flavia Bohone and Gram Slattery; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.