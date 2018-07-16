FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
July 16, 2018 / 8:39 PM / Updated 11 minutes ago

Quarterly home launches, sales rise sharply at Brazil's Cyrela

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 16 (Reuters) - Cyrela Brazil Realty SA , one of Latin America’s largest homebuilders, reported a strong jump in new home launches and contracted sales in the second quarter, as Brazil’s real estate market continues to pick up steam.

Contracted sales rose some 40.3 percent from the same quarter a year ago to 1.061 billion reais ($275 million), the company said in a securities filing on Monday, while new home launches rose 53.2 percent to 981 million reais.

The increase in home launches comes as homebuilders in Brazil recover from a temporary court ruling in the key state of Sao Paulo that had severely held back launches in the first quarter. ($1 = 3.86 reais) (Reporting by Gram Slattery; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.