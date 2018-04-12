Brazil's Cyrela sales up strongly, project launches drop

SAO PAULO, April 12 (Reuters) - Cyrela Brazil Realty SA , Latin America’s largest homebuilder, reported a steep rise in contracted sales in the first quarter, and a sharp drop in new project launches, in line with recent trends at the upscale developer and its peers.

The company said in a securities filing on Thursday that contracted sales rose 18 percent in annual terms to 613 million reais ($180 million), while new project launches fell 29 percent to 434 million reais.