FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
April 12, 2018 / 9:36 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil's Cyrela sales up strongly, project launches drop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 12 (Reuters) - Cyrela Brazil Realty SA , Latin America’s largest homebuilder, reported a steep rise in contracted sales in the first quarter, and a sharp drop in new project launches, in line with recent trends at the upscale developer and its peers.

The company said in a securities filing on Thursday that contracted sales rose 18 percent in annual terms to 613 million reais ($180 million), while new project launches fell 29 percent to 434 million reais.

$1 = 3.41 Brazilian reais Reporting by Gram Slattery; editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.