Brazilian commercial real state co Cyrela Commercial Properties raises $190 mln

SAO PAULO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian commercial real state company Cyrela Commercial Properties raised 760 million reais ($190.4 million) in a share offering on Monday, the company said in a securities filing.

Cyrela priced its offering of 40 million new shares at 19 reais per share, above its 18 reais closing price on Monday in Sao Paulo stock exchange. The company will raise its capital to 1.6 billion reais with the proceeds of the offering.