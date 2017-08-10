Brazil homebuilder Cyrela posts larger-than-expected net loss

SAO PAULO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian homebuilder Cyrela Brazil Realty SA on Thursday reported a net loss of 141 million reais ($44 million) in the second quarter, compared with net income of 45 million reais a year earlier, according to a securities filing.

The loss was larger than the 122 million reais forecast in a Reuters consensus estimate. The company noted in the filing that the quarter was marked by both political turmoil and a stable economic outlook, adding, “We remain very cautious but we believe we can now envision improvements in the current scenario.”