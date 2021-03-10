Ousted partner sues Boies Schiller spinoff as fight's focus turns to crypto fees

Jason Cyrulnik, who was sued last month by the law firm he co-founded with a group of ex-Boies Schiller Flexner partners, is striking back against his former partners at Roche Freedman with his own lawsuit, accusing them of trying to steal his share of a $250 million cryptocurrency asset.

In a 49-page lawsuit filed Tuesday in Miami-Dade County, Florida, state court, Cyrulnik alleges his fellow co-founders of the firm originally known as Roche Cyrulnik Freedman drummed up pretextual reasons to kick him out.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3eqHcIe