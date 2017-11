Nov 21 (Reuters) - Cytokinetics Inc said on Tuesday its drug to treat a type of neuro-degenerative disorder failed to meet the main goal of a late-stage trial.

The drug, tirasemtiv, was not statistically significant in slowing vital capacity, or the volume of air expelled from the lungs without force, in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, when compared with a placebo. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)