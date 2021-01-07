Bull breeder has no further beef with PTAB on semen-sorting patent - Fed Circuit

Cell-sorting biotech Cytonome/ST thwarted cattle breeder ABS Global’s continued challenge to the validity of a bull semen-sorting patent by abandoning its own appeal of a district court’s ruling of noninfringement by the breeder, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit held Wednesday.

The Federal Circuit dismissed ABS’s appeal under the doctrine of “mootness by voluntary cessation,” borrowing from the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2013 decision in a trademark case.

