PRAGUE, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic will buy 12 Venom and Viper military helicopters for 14.5 billion crowns ($622 million) from U.S. maker Bell Helicopter, CTK news agency cited Defence Minister Lubomir Metnar saying on Thursday.

Metnar said he expected to sign a contract by the end of the year and delivery was expected in 2023. Bell is a unit of Textron. ($1 = 23.3040 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)