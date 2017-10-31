U.S., Italy bid to sell Czech army 12 helicopters

PRAGUE, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The United States and Italy have offered to sell the Czech army 12 helicopters, the Czech Defence Ministry said on Tuesday, a deal worth an estimated $575 million that is on hold until a new government takes office.

Bell Helicopter, a unit of Textron, and Italy’s Leonardo-Finmecanica had been asked by the European Union and NATO member the Czech Republic to submit offers.

The ministry said the deal was on schedule but a final decision would be made by a new government. It provided no other details.

The Czechs held a parliamentary election this month and the ANO party, part of the outgoing centre-left government, was the runaway winner but is struggling to find new ruling partners. A new government could be months from taking power.

The U.S. Department of Defense agency this month issued a release estimating the cost of deal for 12 Bell UH-1Y utility helicopters at $575 million.