Czech car registrations slump 36% in March as coronavirus strikes

PRAGUE, April 3 (Reuters) - Czech new passenger car registrations dropped by 36% year-on-year to 13,685 in March as dealerships closed due to measures taken to slow down the spread of the new coronavirus, the Car Importers’ Association said on Friday.

The drop put first-quarter sales at 50,194, down 15.8% from 59,616 a year ago.

Volkswagen AG’s Skoda Auto led the market with 39.9% share in the first quarter, followed by its parent Volkswagen with 8.9%, Hyundai with 8.8% and Toyota with 4.2%.