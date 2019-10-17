Czech car production rises 0.7% year-on-year in first nine months

PRAGUE, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Czech car production rose by 0.7% to 1,067,109 cars in the first nine months of 2019, the country’s Automotive Industry Association (AutoSAP) said on Thursday.

Volkswagen’s Skoda Auto, the biggest Czech car producer, raised its domestic production by 2.5% to 670,156 cars, the association said.

Toyota Peugeot Citroen (TPCA) increased production at its Czech plant by 2.7% to 161,953 cars, while Hyundai Motor reported a decline by 5.4% to 235,000 cars, AutoSAP said.