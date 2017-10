PRAGUE, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Czech new car registrations rose by 6.6 percent in the first nine months of 2017 to 205,511 vehicles, the country’s Car Importers Association said on Wednesday.

Domestic brand Skoda Auto, part of the Volkswagen group , was the biggest seller in the period with a market share of 31 percent, followed by the VW brand with 10 percent and Hyundai with a 7.8 percent share.

Car sales hit a record 259,693 units in 2016.