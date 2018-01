PRAGUE, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The Czech passenger car production grew by 5.2 percent year-on-year to 1,413,881 vehicles in 2017, the country’s Automotive Industry Association said on Wednesday.

Volkswagen’s Skoda Auto produced the largest amount, 60.7 percent, followed by Hyundai Motor at 25.2 percent and a joint plant of Toyota and Peugeot-Citroen (TPCA) at 14.1 percent, the association said.