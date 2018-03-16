FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
March 16, 2018 / 9:06 AM / in 14 hours

Czech central bank keeps countercyclical buffer at 1.25 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, March 16 (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank (CNB) kept its countercyclical capital buffer for banks at 1.25 percent on Friday after raising it during its last quarterly review to keep a handle on fast lending growth.

The central bank has raised the buffer twice since first setting a rate of 0.5 percent at the end of 2015, which came into effect in 2017, to get ahead of a credit boom amid record low interest rates.

The Czech Republic is one of a handful of European countries where banks face this buffer charge. The central bank has said it was ready to raise the rate further if needed.

Komercni Banka, the country’s third largest lender, said last month it was expecting a gradual rise given the economic cycle.

The Czech economy grew 4.5 percent in 2017, boosted in large part by domestic demand. (Reporting by Jason Hovet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.