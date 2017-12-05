FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech central bank may hike counter-cyclical buffer for banks -vice governor
December 5, 2017 / 10:03 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Czech central bank may hike counter-cyclical buffer for banks -vice governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The Czech central bank may raise its counter-cyclical buffer for banks’ reserves by the end of the year, Vice Governor Mojmir Hampl said on Tuesday.

The Czech National Bank (CNB) kept its countercyclical capital buffer for banks at 1.0 percent in September after raising it in its previous quarterly review as it looked to keep ahead of strong credit growth in the central European country.

The central bank always gives the banks one year to comply with any change to the rate. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Writing by Robert Muller; Editing by Alison Williams)

