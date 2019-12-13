Czech central bank: stress tests show banking sector is resilient

PRAGUE, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The Czech banking sector is resilient and would withstand an adverse economic scenario with a drop in its capital ratio to 14.8%, still well above the regulatory threshold of 8%, the Czech National Bank said on Friday.

The central bank’s stress tests, which covered banks representing 91% of the sector’s assets, showed the main positive factors being the capital ratio at 18.4% at the end of 2018 and rentability of the banks’ assets and capital.