Czech banks expect weaker mortgage loan demand as rules tighten -survey

PRAGUE, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Czech banks expect to further tighten credit to households in the final quarter of 2018 after applying stricter home loan conditions last quarter, a central bank lending survey showed on Monday.

Banks are counting on a decrease in demand for mortgage loans this quarter while they expect a bump in demand for corporate loans, the survey found.

The central bank has put tougher income requirements in place for mortgage borrowers starting Oct. 1 as it seeks to cool a hot lending market that has helped make the Czech real estate market one of the fastest-growing in terms of prices in the European Union. (Reporting by Jason Hovet, Editing by Michael Kahn)