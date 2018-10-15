FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
October 15, 2018 / 8:21 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Czech banks expect weaker mortgage loan demand as rules tighten -survey

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Czech banks expect to further tighten credit to households in the final quarter of 2018 after applying stricter home loan conditions last quarter, a central bank lending survey showed on Monday.

Banks are counting on a decrease in demand for mortgage loans this quarter while they expect a bump in demand for corporate loans, the survey found.

The central bank has put tougher income requirements in place for mortgage borrowers starting Oct. 1 as it seeks to cool a hot lending market that has helped make the Czech real estate market one of the fastest-growing in terms of prices in the European Union. (Reporting by Jason Hovet, Editing by Michael Kahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.