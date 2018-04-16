FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 16, 2018 / 8:18 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Czech banks tightened household lending in Q1 -c.bank survey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, April 16 (Reuters) - Czech banks tightened lending conditions for households in the first quarter and expect to tighten them further in the second quarter, the central bank’s regular lending survey showed on Monday.

The bank said lending conditions for companies did not change substantially in the first three months of the year and were expected to remain unchanged in the second quarter.

The tightening for households stemmed mainly from the banks finishing implementation of central bank measures in mortgage lending, the survey said. (Reporting by Robert Muller, Editing by Jason Hovet)

