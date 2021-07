PRAGUE, July 16 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic is in talks with two potential investors, including Volkswagen, for an electric battery cell factory and is ready to offer billions of crowns in an incentive package, Industry Minister Karel Havlicek said on Friday.

“We are talking to two large partners, the communication is quite intensive,” Havlicek told Reuters. (Reporting by Robert Muller, writing by Jason Hovet Editing by Gareth Jones)