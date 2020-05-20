TABLE-Czechs sell CZK 1.75 bln of 1.50/40 govt bonds, price rises

PRAGUE, May 20 (Reuters) - The Czech Finance Ministry sold 1.75 billion crowns ($69.78 million) worth of 1.50/40 government bonds in the first, competitive round of bidding at an auction on Wednesday. The ministry had planned to offer up to 2.0 billion crowns worth of the bonds. Issue status: REOPENED, 2nd tranche Maturity: April 24, 2040 with 1.50% annual coupon Settlement date: May 22, 2020 AUCTION DATE 20/05/20 22/04/20 AVG. ACCEPTED YIELD 1.429 1.743 AVG. ACCEPTED PRICE 101.220 95.929 HIGHEST ACCEPTED YIELD 1.451 1.794 LOWEST ACCEPTED YIELD 1.390 1.640 TAIL (max yield less avg. yield) 0.022 0.051 ALLOCATION AT THE CUT-OFF PRICE (%) 100.000 100.000 TOTAL BIDS (bln crowns) 6.131 4.825 SOLD (bln crowns) 1.751 2.740 BID-TO-COVER RATIO (1st auction leg) 3.501 1.761 NOTE. Another batch of the bonds will be auctioned in a second, non-competitive auction round on Thursday. Details of the government's debt auctions can be found on page. ($1 = 25.0790 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Mirka Krufova; Editing by Robert Muller)