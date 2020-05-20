Healthcare
TABLE-Czechs sell CZK 1.75 bln of 1.50/40 govt bonds, price rises

    PRAGUE, May 20 (Reuters) - The Czech Finance Ministry sold
1.75 billion crowns ($69.78 million) worth of 1.50/40 government
bonds in the first, competitive round of bidding at
an auction on Wednesday.
    The ministry had planned to offer up to 2.0 billion crowns
worth of the bonds.
     
    Issue status: REOPENED, 2nd tranche
    Maturity: April 24, 2040 with 1.50% annual coupon
    Settlement date: May 22, 2020

 AUCTION DATE                           20/05/20    22/04/20
 AVG. ACCEPTED YIELD                       1.429       1.743
 AVG. ACCEPTED PRICE                     101.220      95.929
 HIGHEST ACCEPTED YIELD                    1.451       1.794
 LOWEST ACCEPTED YIELD                     1.390       1.640
 TAIL (max yield less avg. yield)          0.022       0.051
 ALLOCATION AT THE CUT-OFF PRICE (%)     100.000     100.000
 TOTAL BIDS (bln crowns)                   6.131       4.825
 SOLD (bln crowns)                         1.751       2.740
 BID-TO-COVER RATIO (1st auction leg)      3.501       1.761
    NOTE. Another batch of the bonds will be auctioned in a
second, non-competitive auction round on Thursday.
    Details of the government's debt auctions can be found on
page.

($1 = 25.0790 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Mirka Krufova; Editing by Robert Muller)
