TABLE-Czechs sell CZK 3.96 bln of 2.40/25 govt bonds, yield falls

PRAGUE, May 20 (Reuters) - The Czech Finance Ministry sold 3.96 billion crowns ($157.90 million) worth of 2.40/25 government bonds in the first, competitive round of bidding at an auction on Wednesday. The ministry stuck to its plan to offer up to 4.0 billion crowns worth of the bonds although demand reached 19 billion. Issue status: REOPENED, 21st tranche Maturity: September 17, 2025 with 2.40 percent annual coupon Settlement date: May 22, 2020 AUCTION DATE 20/05/20 19/09/18 AVG. ACCEPTED YIELD 0.536 2.056 AVG. ACCEPTED PRICE 109.755 102.217 HIGHEST ACCEPTED YIELD 0.564 2.066 LOWEST ACCEPTED YIELD 0.508 2.033 TAIL (max yield less avg. yield) 0.028 0.010 ALLOCATION AT THE CUT-OFF PRICE (%) 100.000 100.000 TOTAL BIDS (bln crowns) 18.990 14.270 SOLD (bln crowns) 3.960 11.035 BID-TO-COVER RATIO (1st auction leg) 4.795 1.293 NOTE. Another batch of the bonds will be auctioned in a second, non-competitive auction round on Thursday. Details of the government's debt auctions can be found on page. ($1 = 25.0790 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Mirka Krufova; Editing by Jason Hovet)