Healthcare
May 20, 2020 / 11:45 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

TABLE-Czechs sell CZK 3.96 bln of 2.40/25 govt bonds, yield falls

2 Min Read

    PRAGUE, May 20 (Reuters) - The Czech Finance Ministry sold
3.96 billion crowns ($157.90 million) worth of 2.40/25
government bonds in the first, competitive round of
bidding at an auction on Wednesday.
    The ministry stuck to its plan to offer up to 4.0 billion
crowns worth of the bonds although demand reached 19 billion.
     
    Issue status: REOPENED, 21st tranche
    Maturity: September 17, 2025 with 2.40 percent annual coupon
    Settlement date: May 22, 2020

 AUCTION DATE                              20/05/20    19/09/18
 AVG. ACCEPTED YIELD                          0.536       2.056
 AVG. ACCEPTED PRICE                        109.755     102.217
 HIGHEST ACCEPTED YIELD                       0.564       2.066
 LOWEST ACCEPTED YIELD                        0.508       2.033
 TAIL (max yield less avg. yield)             0.028       0.010
 ALLOCATION AT THE CUT-OFF PRICE (%)        100.000     100.000
 TOTAL BIDS (bln crowns)                     18.990      14.270
 SOLD (bln crowns)                            3.960      11.035
 BID-TO-COVER RATIO (1st auction leg)         4.795       1.293
 
  
    NOTE. Another batch of the bonds will be auctioned in a
second, non-competitive auction round on Thursday.
    Details of the government's debt auctions can be found on
page.

($1 = 25.0790 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Mirka Krufova; Editing by Jason Hovet)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below