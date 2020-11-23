Czechs shift to switch auctions as borrowing surges

PRAGUE, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The Czech Finance Ministry has ramped up switch auctions since October to buy debt expiring in 2021 in exchange for longer-dated bonds, in an effort to extend its average maturity and ease the burden of another year of huge borrowing.

The coronavirus pandemic has upended Czech public finances. First-half borrowing a record, but issuance via primary auctions has eased in the second half of the year.

Switch auctions on the secondary market -- replacing bonds about to mature with longer-dated bonds of the same amount -- have filled some of the gap. They postpone the cost of redeeming the shorter-dated bonds, and by replacing them with a variety of bonds, spread that cost out. They’re one reason yields have risen even as the buybacks cut borrowing needs next year.

Data from the Finance Ministry show debt managers this year have bought back a nominal 82.5 billion crowns ($3.72 billion) in bonds and Treasury bills that expire in 2020 or 2021, with more than 70% of that just in October and November.

In 2019, the ministry bought back bonds worth 7.99 billion crowns.

The ministry said so far it has cut state debt refinancing by 64.4 billion crowns for next year, more than a quarter of the original redemption level.

Yields have risen in recent weeks, due in part to the operations as well as worries over the size of the 2021 budget deficit and a more hawkish central bank.

The 10-year benchmark was bid at around 1.18% on Monday, up from 0.8% on Oct. 1, and the spread over German bunds has widened by 47 basis points to 172 bps in that time.

The ministry is due to release its 2021 financing strategy in mid-December. The 2020 plan saw gross financing needs of 730.6 billion crowns, or 13% of gross domestic product.

The 2020 central state budget was approved with a record 500 billion crown deficit and next year’s plan sees a shortfall of 320 billion crowns, which does not yet include a large income tax cut that still needs Senate approval.

($1 = 22.1890 Czech crowns)