March 29, 2018 / 7:08 AM / in 9 hours

Foreign holdings of Czech domestic bonds dip in February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, March 29 (Reuters) - The proportion of non-residents holding Czech state domestic bonds decreased further to 37.72 percent in February from 37.77 percent in January, Finance Ministry data showed on Thursday.

Investors jumped into Czech bonds last year on bets the crown would gain after the central bank released it from a currency cap, which it ended last April. It has followed up with three interest rate hikes since August.

Foreigners held a record 51.35 percent of domestic bonds in September and their share has been decreasing since then.

The crown is 6.1 percent stronger against the euro since the cap was removed. (Reporting by Mirka Krufova Editing by Robert Muller)

