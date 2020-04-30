Foreign holdings of Czech domestic bonds dip in March to lowest since January 2019

PRAGUE, April 30 (Reuters) - The proportion of non-residents holding Czech state domestic bonds dropped to 39.39% in March from 40.77% in February, Finance Ministry data showed on Thursday.

The share is the lowest since January 2019.

Foreigners’ holdings are more than double levels seen prior to the central bank’s intervention regime to keep the crown currency weak that ran from 2013-2017. Foreigners held a record 51.35% of domestic bonds in September 2017. (Reporting by Mirka Krufova Editing by Robert Muller)