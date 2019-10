PRAGUE, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The proportion of non-residents holding Czech state domestic bonds dropped to 41.74% in September from 42.14% in August, Finance Ministry data showed on Thursday.

Foreigners’ holdings are more than double the levels seen prior to the central bank’s intervention regime to keep the crown currency weak in 2013-2017. Foreigners held a record 51.35 percent of domestic bonds in September 2017. (Reporting by Mirka Krufova Editing by Robert Muller)