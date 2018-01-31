Foreign holdings of Czech domestic bonds inch lower in December

PRAGUE, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The proportion of non-residents holding Czech state domestic bonds ticked lower to 41.64 percent in December, from 41.95 percent in November, Finance Ministry data showed on Wednesday.

Investors jumped into Czech bonds last year on bets the crown would gain after the central bank released it from a currency cap, which it ended last April. It has followed up with two interest rate hikes since August and analysts expect the bank to deliver another hike on Thursday.

Foreigners held a record 51.35 percent of domestic bonds in September. The end-2017 share is still well above 31.56 percent posted at the end of 2016 and 21.27 percent seen at the end of 2015.

The crown is 6.3 percent stronger against the euro since the cap was removed.