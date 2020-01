PRAGUE, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The proportion of non-residents holding Czech state domestic bonds edged down to 40.55% at the end of December from 40.71% in November, Finance Ministry data showed on Friday.

Foreigners’ holdings are more than double levels seen prior to the central bank’s intervention regime to keep the crown currency weak that ran from 2013-2017. Foreigners held a record 51.35 percent of domestic bonds in September 2017. (Reporting by Mirka Krufova Editing by Jan Lopatka)