Foreign holdings of Czech domestic bonds steady in November

PRAGUE, Dec 31 (Reuters) - The proportion of non-residents holding Czech state domestic bonds held steady at 40.71% in November versus 41.69% in October, Finance Ministry data showed on Tuesday.

Foreigners’ holdings are more than double levels seen prior to the central bank’s intervention regime to keep the crown currency weak that ran from 2013-2017. Analysts expect foreign investors will continue to hold on to assets.

Foreigners held a record 51.35% of domestic bonds in September 2017.

