PRAGUE, May 14 (Reuters) - The Czech central state budget might be in deficit in 2019, Finance Minister Alena Schillerova was quoted as saying in an interview published by the E15 daily paper on Monday.

In 2018 the budget is expected to be 50 billion crowns ($2.35 billion) in deficit, or 1 percent of the country’s gross domestic product. ($1 = 21.2730 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Robert Muller Editing by David Goodman)