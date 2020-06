PRAGUE, June 8 (Reuters) - The Czech government approved raising the 2020 central state budget deficit to 500 billion crowns ($21.26 billion) from 300 billion, CTK news agency said on Monday.

The increase must be approved by parliament.

The gap had already been raised twice from the original plan of 40 billion crowns. ($1 = 23.5210 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jan Lopatka)