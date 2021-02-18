UPDATE 1-Czech parliament approves raising 2021 state budget gap to $23 bln

(Adds background)

PRAGUE, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The Czech parliament approved on Thursday raising the 2021 central state budget deficit to 500 billion crowns ($23.37 billion) from a previously planned 320 billion to include a revenue gap caused by a record tax break and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The planned gap is equal to 8.5% of gross domestic product predicted by the Finance Ministry for 2021.

The central state budget makes up the main part of the overall public sector finances, which also include regional and local budgets, various development agencies and the national health insurance system.

The Finance Ministry said on Monday the amended budget included 89 billion crowns from the approved tax cuts, dozens of billions in aid to businesses affected by the pandemic, as well as spending on bonuses for healthcare staff and vaccine purchases.

The government had planned a 500 billion deficit last year, but closed the books with a gap of 367.4 billion after better than expected economic performance and lower than expected pandemic spending.

The central European country, with a population of 10.7 million, has suffered one of Europe’s highest COVID-19 infection and death rates, both in recent weeks and cumulatively.

Last month the finance ministry forecast this year’s overall public sector fiscal gap would rise to 6.6% of GDP, from 5.8% last year.

The country, which will hold a general election in October, had its debt rating affirmed at AA3 with stable outlook by Moody’s on Feb. 5. and at AA- with stable outlook by Fitch on Jan. 22.