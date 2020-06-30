Czech car production seen falling by 20% in 2020 due to coronavirus -association

PRAGUE, June 30 (Reuters) - The Czech car production is expected to drop by 20% in 2020 due to closures caused by the new coronavirus pandemic, the Automotive Industry Association said on Tuesday.

In 2019, Czech car makers produced 1.46 million cars.

The association estimates that revenues in the automotive sector, a key driver of manufacturing and exports in the highly trade-dependent economy, would fall by at least 215 billion crowns ($9.01 billion) or 19%.

In 2019, sector revenues rose 1.9% to 1.12 trillion crowns. ($1 = 23.8670 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Robert Muller Editing by Jan Lopatka)