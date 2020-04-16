Czech Senate approves wider powers for central bank to buy assets

PRAGUE, April 16 (Reuters) - The Czech upper house on Thursday approved a bill allowing the central bank to buy a wider range of assets from more market counterparties, boosting its ability to react to crises.

The Czech National Bank has sought such a change in the law for years and has now received it in a fast-tracked approval procedure as the country tackles the coronavirus pandemic that is stifling economies around the world.

The central bank has said it did not plan to use its new powers to start asset purchases at the moment but by law it will have a freer hand to buy state, corporate and mortgage bonds and other assets, and from counterparties including pension and insurance firms and institutional investors. (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Hugh Lawson)