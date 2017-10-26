All Czech central bankers to attend Nov 2 policy meeting

PRAGUE, Oct 26 (Reuters) - All seven members of the Czech National Bank’s (CNB) board will attend the Nov. 2 policy meeting, the central bank said on Thursday.

Analysts and market players widely expect the bank to raise the main two-week repo interest rate from 0.25 percent at the meeting after pausing with monetary policy tightening in September.

The CNB delivered its first rate hike in almost a decade in August, as inflation has overshot the bank’s 2-percent target and the domestic economy grows among the fastest rates in European Union. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Writing by Robert Muller)