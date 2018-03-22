All seven Czech central bankers to attend March 29 policy meeting

PRAGUE, March 22 (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank (CNB) said on Thursday that all seven board members would attend the March 29 monetary policy meeting.

Analysts expect the board to pause with policy tightening next week after it raised the main two-week repo rate by 25 basic points to 0.75 percent in February.

The CNB’s staff forecast sees a possibility of one more rate hike in 2018, rather closer to the end of the year, as the domestic economy is growing broadly in line with expectations, while the strengthening crown has been delivering part of the desired tightening of monetary conditions.

The central bank has raised its main rate in three steps since last August when it embarked on a tightening path, one of the first among its European peers.