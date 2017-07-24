Czech banks expect tighter mortgage conditions, falling demand -survey

PRAGUE, July 24 (Reuters) - Czech banks expect tighter conditions for household loans in the third quarter and falling demand for mortgage lending as stricter recommendations in the home loan market take bigger effect, a central bank lending survey showed on Monday.

Credit standards for corporate loans should remain unchanged while demand picks up, the Czech National Bank (CNB) survey also said. Banks further tightened mortgage lending conditions in the second quarter.

"The tightening of credit standards for loans for house purchase continued to be due to the CNB’s macroprudential measures regarding (loan-to-value) LTV limits and to perceived risks stemming from expected residential property market developments," the bank's quarterly survey said. (Reporting by Jason Hovet)