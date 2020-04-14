Czech banks warning of increase in expected credit losses in Q2 -lending survey

PRAGUE, April 14 (Reuters) - The Czech banking market expects an increase in credit losses in all segments of the credit market in the second quarter of 2020, a central bank lending survey showed on Tuesday.

The survey, conducted between March 2-17 and finished just after the government called a state of emergency due to the coronavirus outbreak, showed banks were expecting unchanged credit standards for corporate loans in the second quarter and a tightening for SME loans and long-term loans.

A significant part of the banking market expected tightening standards for housing loans, which, according to banks, would be accompanied by a decline in household demand for loans, the survey summary said. (Reporting by Jason Hovet Editing by Jan Lopatka)