Part of Czech banking market sees further decline in mortgage demand -survey

PRAGUE, April 15 (Reuters) - Part of the Czech banking market expects a further drop in demand for mortgage loans in the second quarter and only a small part sees credit standards tightening, a central bank lending survey showed on Monday.

Banks also see unchanged demand and credit standards in the corporate and consumer lending segments, the survey said.

Demand for loans declined in all credit segments in the first quarter, the survey said, including a fall in the mortgage market due to front-loading last year before tougher central bank lending recommendations took effect in October 2018.

“Demand was also dampened by perceived high prices of residential property and higher interest rates on loans for house purchase,” the survey said. (Reporting by Jason Hovet, Editing by Michael Kahn)