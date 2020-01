VIENNA, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The Czech central bank expects some crown firming ahead but not as strong as in previous years when there was steady appreciation, rate setter Vojtech Benda said on Wednesday.

“We expect that the crown will continue with some gradual strengthening, but probably not at the same pace that we saw until 2008, 2009. That time is over, there were structural changes,” he said at an economic conference in Vienna. (Reporting by Robert Muller, writing by Jason Hovet)