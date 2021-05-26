Czech central banker Benda: Interest rate rise is 'markedly' closer -magazine

PRAGUE, May 26 (Reuters) - The time when the Czech National Bank will raise interest rates has come much closer, board member Vojtech Benda was quoted as saying on Thursday.

The central bank has held its main two-week repo rate at 0.25% since last May after it had slashed it by 200 basis points in spring 2020 to prop up a domestic economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic and measures taken to the prevent the virus’ spread.

“We have been indicating interest rates will rise since the last year. And it is quite clear that the time, when that will occur, has come markedly closer,” Benda said in an interview published by the weekly magazine Ekonom.

After the last rate-setting meeting on May 6, Governor Jiri Rusnok said the bank will certainly raise interest rates in 2021 as spending rebounds with the easing of the pandemic, and tightening will be debated at the next policy meeting on June 23.

Although the pandemic remained a big uncertainty, at the last policy meeting Benda was among those arguing against waiting to hike rates until it is under control, because it may be a long time before there is complete certainty.