Czech central banker Benda: still room to raise rates - roklen24.cz

PRAGUE, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The state of the Czech economy still provides room for further growth in interest rates, central bank board member Vojtech Benda told news website www.roklen24.cz.

The bank’s seven-member board will meet on Feb. 7, and Benda said he would only decide upon debating a new economic outlook with colleagues at the meeting whether to vote for another hike already then.

“I think there is still room in the Czech economy for raising rates,” Benda said.

“We shall see whether it is three or two increases, according to how the economy develops at home and abroad.”

The bank raised the main repo rate five times last year to 1.75 percent before taking a break in December. The market has expected another hike in February, but softer data from home and abroad in the past week have raised doubts over the timing of the next move. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka Editing by Jason Hovet)