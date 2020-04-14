Czech central banker Benda: wider asset buying powers can maintain trust in market

PRAGUE, April 14 (Reuters) - New legislation widening the Czech National Bank’s powers to buy assets is important to maintain trust in the market but ideally they will not have to be used, central bank board member Vojtech Benda wrote in an article published on Tuesday.

In the co-authored article in Hospodarske Noviny, Benda said firms and households needed to have certainty that banks would be able to fulfil their role in financing economic activity. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Andrew Heavens)