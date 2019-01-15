Scope for several Czech rate hikes in next 18 months -cbank's Benda

VIENNA, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Interest-rate increases are still on the agenda in the Czech Republic and there could be several in the next year and a half depending on the circumstances, Czech central banker Vojtech Benda said on Tuesday.

Benda was one of two central bank board members to vote in the minority for a rate increase at the last meeting in December when the bank decided to pause after five hikes last year.

He said on Tuesday he took no view on whether there should be a hike when the bank meets again in February.

“I still see the scope that in a monetary policy horizon the interest rate might increase (by) several hikes but of course it will depend on the development of the external environment and the development of the exchange rate and domestic inflationary pressures,” he told reporters at a Euromoney conference.

He added that the horizon he was referring to was a year and a half.