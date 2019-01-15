UPDATE 1-Scope for Czech rate hikes in next 18 months - cbank's Benda

(Adds quotes, details)

VIENNA, Jan 15 (Reuters) - There could be several interest rate increases in the Czech Republic in the next year and a half, Czech central banker Vojtech Benda said on Tuesday.

Benda was one of two central bank board members to vote in the minority for a rate increase at the last meeting in December, when the bank paused after hiking borrowing costs five times in 2018 as a growing economy, fast-rising wages and weaker-than-expected currency pushed up price pressures.

But Benda said on Tuesday he took no view on whether there should be a hike when the bank meets again in February, the first policy meeting of 2019.

“I still see the scope that in a monetary policy horizon the interest rate might increase (by) several hikes but of course it will depend on the development of the external environment and the development of the exchange rate and domestic inflationary pressures,” he told reporters at a Euromoney conference.

He added that the horizon he was referring to was a year and a half.

When asked on the scope for tightening now, Benda said: “I will see based on the next forecast.”

Governor Jiri Rusnok was quoted last week as saying in weekly magazine Ekonom that the main two-week repo rate, currently sitting at 1.75 percent, was very likely to rise above 2 percent this year.

The Czech bank has been the most aggressive of European Union rate setters in tightening policy, initially lifting rates from near zero in 2017.

At its last meeting on Dec. 20, it left the main rate unchanged, saying lower inflation and external factors weighed against the need to push on with further increases. (Reporting by Francois Murphy, editing by Jason Hovet and Ed Osmond)